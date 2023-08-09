East Moline Police need your help finding a man who they say stabbed another man in the back.

According to a news release from the department, on August 5th at about 12:39 a.m., East Moline Police officers were called to the 400 block of 15th Avenue regarding a reported stabbing victim. Officers arrived in the area and found a 37-year-old man who had suffered a knife wound to his back. Officers began providing first aid before EMS arrived and took the man to Genesis-Illini Hospital in Silvis, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers interviewed witnesses, collected evidence, and determined the suspect to be Kenneth J. Steele, 34, of Colona. An arrest warrant has been issued for Steele for aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony. Steele should be considered armed and dangerous, says the release.

(East Moline Police Department)

The East Moline Police were assisted by the Silvis and Moline Police Departments. This incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Anyone with any information on this incident should call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at (309) 752-1547, CrimeStoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the CrimeStoppers P3 App.