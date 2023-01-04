The Colona Police Department said Wednesday that many AT&T phone customers in Colona are without service.

A representative with the Police Department spoke to AT&T today and they confirmed a major outage with a forecasted fix date of February 2nd, according to the Colona Police Facebook page.

“This outage unfortunately affects many senior citizens that do not have cell phones to use in an emergency,” the department said. “We are urging people if you have elderly neighbors, relatives etc living in the affected area to check on them and possibly provide them with a cell phone for emergency use.

Colona Police are currently also checking on alternatives to address this issue. Residents are asked to call the Colona Police Department at (309) 949-3091 or the Henry County Office of Emergency Management at 309-937-3999 to report an outage or to ask for assistance.