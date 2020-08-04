Colona parent sewing masks as students in the are prepare for school

Some schools around the area are requiring students to cover their faces when they go back to class.

Now a woman in Colona is working to make sure students have what they need.

Corie Posey-Castaneda is making free masks for students in the Colona area.

The cloth masks have metal adjustable nose strips, elastic loops, and a filter pocket to make them comfortable.

“We’ve got about 100 now with mostly smaller sizes for the littles, and we do have a few larger sizes for the bigger kids,” says Castaneda.

Michelle Pruett stopped by to get a mask for her son Aaron. She says she can not mask the appreciation she has.

“Not all of us have the money to go out and buy. I wanted him to have several masks to take to school,” she says.

Although the masks are free Castaneda says donations are always welcomed to help her make more.

“We primarily want to know the kids have them. and that each of the kids have one if not two to go back to school with,” says Castaneda.

Castaneda held her first free mask give-away Tuesday at the Colona Grade School from 4-until 6 p.m.

For more information about future masks give-aways, you can follow her Facebook page for announcements.