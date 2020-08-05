Colona parent sewing masks as students in the area prepare for school

Some schools around the area are requiring students to wear masks when they go back to class.

That has a woman in Colona working to make sure students are ready for that.

She’s making masks for students in the Colona area.

The cloth masks have adjustable nose strips, elastic ear loops and a filter pocket to make them comfortable.

The masks are free. However, donations are welcome to help her make more.

“I had quite a few people asking, ‘What are you selling them for? What are you selling them for?’ Well, we’re not really selling them. ‘Cause I know there are a lot of people who are selling them,” says Corie Posey-Castaneda. “We primarily want to know the kids have them and that each of the kids have one, if not two, to go back to school with.”

Castaneda plans to hold more mask giveaways in the future. Visit her Facebook profile for more information.