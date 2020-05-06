Colona Public Library is starting a pen pal program for its patrons amid the pandemic

One local library is coming up with creative ways to keep interactions with kids throughout the pandemic.

Even though the library doors are closed, it’s not stopping staff at the Colona Public Library from sending pen pal letters to patrons of the library.

Sarah, Alexander, Library Director says writing letters is becoming a lost art, and there is alay a joy in getting mail.

She says it’s also a way to help kids build their writing, reading, spelling, and letter writing skills, while also teaching patience.



“My one son loves to write letters to people and send cards, for any reason. He has done this for the last 15-16 years. I am sorry to say that no one has ever returned a card or letter to him. I just think kids should know that people care,” says Alexander.

If you would like your child to receive a letter from a library staff member, you can call the library at (309) 792-0548, and leave your phone number, and name in the message.