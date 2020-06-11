Colona teen creates tribute to honor first responders and health care workers for Eagle Scout project

A Colona teen decided to use free time he’s had during the pandemic to make a difference in his community.

Nathan Slovack is a 17-year-old Eagle Scout.

He spent more than 100 hours creating a tribute to honor emergency workers and health care workers in Henry County.

“They don’t get honored like they should. They don’t have a memorial, so I decided I would do it for my project,” says Slovack.

He says, with all that’s going on, he wanted to give back like so many others are doing.

“They’re doing long hours, and they are around COVID patients, and it’s really difficult for them, and they have a risk of getting it,” says Slovack.

Passing by Ty Massey Memorial Ball Diamond Park in Colona, first, you’ll notice the flags symbolizing the different departments. Next, you’ll see the pictures of local responders, and a plaque dedicated to all that they do.

Slovack says, “I contacted the mayor, police and fire chief. I had to get their permission before I even did anything. They fully agreed with it, and I had to raise money through GoFundMe, and a lot of people donated.”

John Swan, Colona’s Fire Chief, says he appreciates all the hard work Slovack put into the tribute.

“All the first responders around the community and around the state feel good about what was done here. This is just fabulous, and the time that we have today with what’s going on, we’re proud to see this,” says Swan.

Just as Slovack is proud of all the work first responders are doing, he says the work is not going unnoticed.

“Thank you for all that you do,” says Slovack.

If weather permits, there will be a formal dedication at the Ty Massey Park in Colona.

That will happen on June 20th, beginning at 3 p.m.