The Davenport Public Library invites to learn more about the QCA’s and library collections with #ColorOurCollections!

Join the annual coloring event by picking up a free coloring kit to embellish images from the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center. Included in each kit is:

4-count package of crayons

coloring booklet

black and white sticker to color

sample of coloring pages from regional institutions

mystery bonus.

#ColorOurCollections (davenportlibrary.com)

During #ColorOurCollections Week, February 7-12, the coloring sheet will be available to download here from the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center’s blog, highlighting Davenport and Scott County’s history.

Register for a #ColorOurCollections Kit by Monday, February 7 here. Kits will be available for pick up in the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center at the Davenport Public Library, located at 321 North Main Street, Davenport. Plus, experience for two coloring events, Wednesday, February 9 at 4:00 p.m. at the Eastern branch, 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, and Thursday, February 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairmount branch, 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport. Register for both events here.

Post pictures of your coloring skills on the Richardson-Sloane Special Collection Center’s Instagram or Facebook page. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here or call (563) 326-7832.