‘Color Your Christmas’ art exhibit opens Dec. 3

The “Color Your Christmas” art exhibit begins Friday, Dec. 3, at Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, Bettendorf. (Photo courtesy of the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy)

A new art exhibit in Bettendorf is opening soon for the upcoming holiday season.

The public is invited to attend the “Color Your Christmas” exhibit beginning Friday, Dec. 3, at the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf.

The exhibit will feature works from 45 area artists through Thursday, Jan. 6.

A free opening reception will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday for guests to enjoy live music, a holiday snow village and train exhibit, meet and watch artist demonstrations and more.

Those interested in science and technology can meet STEAM on Wheels director Sam McCullum Friday evening. McCullum will lead demonstrations and answer any questions.

“Color Your Christmas” will be open to the public during the gallery’s hours: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Gallery owner Pat Beréskin says this year’s show has a lot to offer.

“This year, we have the most local and regional art ever,” said Beréskin. “While other businesses have experienced shortages and supply chain problems, our local business has had no problem filling the walls and shelves with one-of-a-kind items. Support your local artisans and businesses.”

The new show will have all styles of art on display — including photography, paintings, sculptures, ceramics, jewelry and glass.

A painting by David R. Anderson, an artist featured in this year’s “Color Your Christmas” exhibit. (Photo courtesy of Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy)

A photograph of the new I-74 Bridge taken by Joe Maciejko, an artist featured in this year’s “Color Your Christmas” exhibit. (Photo courtesy of Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy)

To help people get in a festive food and find the right gift for loved ones, all artwork at the gallery will be 20% off Dec. 3 and 4.

“Whether you are shopping for a holiday ‘hostess’ gift, gifts for friends or family, originally crafted art or commission portraits, these local artisans are here for you.” a news release says.

Well-known featured artist Brad Bisbey suggests purchasing a new piece of artwork or taking up an art class to ring in 2022.

“Everyone always makes resolutions after the first of the new year to makes changes in their lives. Why not add beauty to your home with a new artwork or renew a skill with an art class?” said Bisbey. “If living through a pandemic has taught us anything, it’s be kind to yourself and others. God’s beauty is all around us. Bring it into your home. Bring it into your heart.”

The gallery is offering 36 new art and STEAM classes this winter season for all ages and experience levels.

“Want to learn how to draw winter landscapes in pastel or learn how to pain like the Impressionists? There are classes for you,” a news release says. “Classes also make great gifts for aspiring artists who want to have fun while also honing their techniques.”

Holiday Make and Take Santa’s Workshop

People of all ages can get creative by making their own Christmas and holiday gifts during a 90-minute workshop Saturday, Dec. 4, at these times:

9 to 10:30 a.m.

11 to 12:30 p.m.

1 to 2:30 p.m.

“Participants will be making multiple fun crafts such as clay ornaments, watercolor winter scenes, marbleized paper, wooden and glass ornaments, illuminated letters and more!” a news release says.

Preregistration for the workshop is required and costs $55. Those interested in attending are encouraged to make reservations for times here while spots are still open.

Stop in the gallery, visit the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy website or email the gallery for more information.