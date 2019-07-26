Coloring in the details of mental illness

“The Sun Will Come Back” isn’t a coloring book focused on filling in the lines.

Emily Knerr’s main mission with the pages is to provide hope.

The Muscatine native has struggled with mental illness since high school including stays at treatment facilities.

She is diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, depression and anxiety.

After one of the stays, she decided to use her passion for art to share her story and encourage others to open up and reach out for help.

“Keep it all to themselves. That’s how you end up with people committing suicide is because they don’t talk openly about it because it’s seen as a hush-hush topic still. It’s taboo,” said Emily Knerr, artist and illustrator of “The Sun Will Come Back.”

She told Local 4 News she’s heard from people with mental illnesses about how this is helping them.

She released the coloring book this past spring.

Tune into Fox 18 News at 9 for the full story.

It can be found for sale on Amazon.