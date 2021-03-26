Columbian citizen using false identity after arrest in Scott County sentenced to prison, deportation

On Thursday, Jefren Moreno Godoy, 39, a Columbian citizen, was sentenced to 36 months in prison by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey for misuse of a social security number and aggravated identity theft.

Upon release from prison, Godoy will be deported, but he was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release if he returns to the United States. He was also ordered to pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Godoy was convicted of several residential burglaries in Scott County in 2014. When he was arrested, Godoy gave the name and social security number of a United States citizen and continued to use it through the prosecution of the case.

When he was released to a half-way house in Davenport, Godoy provided the same identity and social security number.

In March of 2018, Godoy escaped. He was apprehended in December of 2019 in the State of Washington and returned to the Southern District of Iowa to face federal charges.

The matter was investigated by the United States Department of Homeland Security and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa.