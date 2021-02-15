Combatting the winter blues; How to cope with seasonal affective disorder

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that people are affected by based on the amount of light in the environment and how long the days are.

That’s why for people in Florida, only about 1% of people experience this. For people up North like in Alaska, it’s around 8-9%.

An estimated 16 million Americans suffer from the disorder according to Genesis Health System.

Ways to know that you’re experiencing something like this include sleeping more, craving extra carbs and getting irritable easier. Treatment is available.

People can take medicine like anti-depressants or Vitamin D supplements. Another alternative is trying lightbox therapy, which is a specific type of machine that can mimic the sun that people sit by for a few minutes a day.

People can also make lifestyle changes such as having a routine sleep schedule and exercising more.

Some days may be harder than others, but having treatment options can help someone feel better.

“Depression hits us where it hurts. I mean, it undermines our motivation and our enjoyment and our reinforcement of things, so even if you’re doing all the right things, you don’t feel it,” said Genesis Psychologist Steve Kopp. “So much of this is that we have to teach people that it’s not going to be a motivation issue. This isn’t a motivation situation. This is a discipline situation. You behaviorally move yourself out of it.”

Kopp adds talking to a medical professional is the best way to know if you or someone you know is experiencing something like this.

“Be sure you’re maintaining a very healthy sleep pattern, eating well, watching your activity level, and making sure you’re [talking to those you trust.] If SAD becomes more moderate and severe, we want to look at a therapeutic option.”