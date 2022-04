The 160 Quad-City area veterans and guardians enjoyed their time in Washington, D. C., along with a warm welcome at Washington Dulles International Airport when they arrived.

Quad-City area veterans and guardians at Dulles (contributed photo.)

Everyone is invited to welcome them home at 9:30 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, a news release says.

Parking is free. You can bring American Flags and posters or just come to say “Thank you.”