Price is Right fans, get ready to play the games you know and love from the show without buying a plane ticket.

The Adler Theatre in Davenport is hosting The Price is Right Live interactive stage show on March 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale October 13th at 10 a.m. at the Adler Theatre Box Office in person or online or at Ticketmaster.

Randomly selected contestants will “come on down” and join the excitement as they play favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and, of course, the Showcase. Contestants will vie for prizes ranging from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and a brand-new car. Some lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seats!

For over 20 years, generations of fans across the nation have made The Price is Right Live the perfect family outing. The TV show is network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in TV history.

For more information, click here or follow The Price Is Right Live on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.