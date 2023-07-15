Are you totally into turtles? The Davenport Public Library invites you to check out a tubular program that will bring you out of your shell!

Kids and adults of all ages can learn about land and aquatic turtles’ adaptations that allow them to survive in their respective habitats. The Nahant Marsh Education Center staff will share live aquatic and land species of turtles and teach about their different adaptations, diets and habitats. This program is free and suitable for all ages.

Nahant Presents: Turtles is Thursday, July 18, 1:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. For more information, click here.