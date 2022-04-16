Bettendorf students will compete with their peers from Pleasant Valley and North Scott schools in a trebuchet contest Friday, April 22, at the south fields of Bettendorf High School, 3333 18th St., Bettendorf.

Each team’s challenge will be to assure their trebuchet launches accurately and consistently. The trebuchets will toss large raw eggs at targets 75, 100 and 125 feet away. This year points will be given for long tosses as well.

A point system has been calculated for different points awarded for closer ranges. The ultimate goal is to hit the bull’s eye. Other points will be awarded for design presentations judged by Quad City Engineers.

Beginning at 9 a.m., Bettendorf High School teams will test their trebuchet designs by tossing eggs.

Each of the 20 student teams will be given four shots at each target using raw large eggs. Three of the four will be counted as scoring shots. Each team has 30 minutes to complete their effort.

The scoring: Bull’s eye -10 points, 10-foot circle- 8 points, 20-foot circle – 6 points, 30-foot circle -3 points. Trophies will be awarded for the top three point earners, most innovative design, and longest toss.

In addition to the event, teams will throw for distance after the target shots. Each team will have two chances for bragging rights for the longest throw of the day.

This event is free and open to the public. Ten to twelve Quad City engineers will judge the event, which is one of the three events sponsored by the Quad City Engineering and Science Council.

The winner of the three events wins a $1,000 scholarship individually. The school with the most points wins a traveling trophy.