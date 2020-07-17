ComEd admits to elaborate bribery scheme to pay Illinois House Speaker associates

Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, D-Chicago, walks toward the podium on an elevated platform at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Ill., before the legislative session begins Thursday, May 22, 2020. The Illinois House of Representatives is conducting their spring session at the center instead of in their chamber in the Illinois Capitol building a few blocks away because it affords more space for to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. [Pool photo by Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register, via WCIA]

Updated at 12:37 p.m. Governor J.B. Pritzker has called for Speaker Michael Madigan to answer to the public, and to resign from public office if the charges listed in a federal corruption case are true. WGN News has confirmed Madigan’s office was served grand jury subpoenas for documents.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — ComEd, the largest utility company in the state, struck a deal with federal prosecutors to pay a fine of $200 million in order to avoid criminal charges in an elaborate bribery scheme that involved secret payments to friends of powerful House Speaker Michael J. Madigan (D-Chicago), court records show.

The court documents say ComEd agreed to disguise payments to Madigan’s political allies as legitimate salaries or through indirect payments as vendor subcontracts in exchange for laws and regulations that would benefit the company’s bottom line.

The records show the corruption went on for eight years from 2011 to 2019. During that same stretch, the state legislature passed two significant laws that determined how much ComEd and its parent company Exelon could charge Illinois residents for electricity.

Madigan’s longtime friend and confidante Mike McClain, a former House Representative who started his career in Springfield with Madigan in the early 1970s, was also named in the documents as “Individual A.” Federal prosecutors say McClain advised a ComEd executive “don’t put anything in writing,” because “all it can do is hurt ya.”

MORE: Madigan’s office received a grand jury subpoena for documents related to the ongoing investigation, according to sources. https://t.co/1gPBHQXQ5Q — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) July 17, 2020

Madigan and McClain “sought to obtain from ComEd jobs, vendor subcontracts, and monetary payments associated with those jobs and subcontracts for various associates,” according to the court documents.

As a part of the deferred prosecution agreement, ComEd acknowledged its role in the scheme, and has offered “substantial cooperation” with the ongoing investigation.

Last fall, Speaker Madigan said he was “not a target of anything” after former House Representative Luis Arroyo (D-Chicago) was charged in a bribery case. At the time, ComEd and its lobbyists were already under federal scrutiny. This latest development shows Madigan is, in fact, a target in the federal corruption investigation.

In October 2019, I asked Speaker Madigan if he ever referred someone to work for ComEd or Exelon, as the utility acknowledged in a deferred prosecution deal in court today. Here was his denial at the time: pic.twitter.com/Ojh2LETetv — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) July 17, 2020

The Speaker’s office has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Just now: @GovPritzker unloads on Speaker Madigan.



"I am deeply troubled, and frankly I'm furious with what is being reported. The Speaker has a lot that he needs to answer for: to authorities, to investigators, and most importantly, to the people of Illinois." https://t.co/J3oHvkEcM4 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) July 17, 2020

Madigan is the longest tenured Speaker of any state legislature in American history.

Deferred Prosecution Agreement and Attachments

ComEd Criminal Documents