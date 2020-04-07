ComEd warns of potenial scams during the COVID-19 pandamic

ComEd wants to warn its customers to be wary of scammers trying to steal their personal information and money during this time of uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ComEd has received reports of scammers posing as utility representatives approaching individuals and threatening to shut off their service or offer cash or credit incentives to try and get the customer’s personal information.

In some incidences, scammers have been “spoofing” ComEd’s name and phone number to make the call appear to be from ComEd. Sometimes they demand the customer make a direct payment with a prepaid cash card or other times ask victims to call them back at a different phone number that has a recorded message that sounds like they’re calling a legitimate company.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to protect our customers from scammers who use the public’s concern around health and financial uncertainty for deception and harm,” said Nichole Owens, ComEd vice president of customer channels. “Because these imposters are constantly changing their tactics, we provide our customers with the latest information to help them ward would-be scammers and help put a stop to their ongoing attempts.”

Here are some tips to help you identify a scam.

ComEd will never come to a customer’s home or business to:

Demand a payment.

Ask for immediate payment with a prepaid cash card.

Ask for your ComEd account number or other personal information, like a driver’s license number.

ComEd will never call a customer to:

Ask for their account number.

Ask for personal information such as their Social Security number or bank information.

Ask them to make a direct payment with a prepaid cash card.

To identify an actual ComEd employee, remember:

All ComEd field employees wear a uniform with the ComEd logo, including shirt and safety vest.

ComEd employees visibly display a company logo ID badge with the ComEd logo and employee’s name.

If you believe you’ve been a target or victim of an energy-related scam, contact ComEd at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661). For more tips on identifying energy-related scams, visit the ComEd Fraud and Theft webpage.