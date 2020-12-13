ComEd, Whiteside County provide help for small businesses

ComEd and Whiteside County are teaming to introduce ComEd’s Small Business Customer Assistance Program, created by ComEd to help area businesses.

Starting Wednesday, ComED will accept applications for assistance that would be applied to a qualifying business’s bill in 2021.

The Small Business Assistance Program provides eligible small business customers a one-time grant up to $2,000 toward a past-due balance. Eligible customers may place a remaining balance into a payment plan of up to six months.

To apply, interested businesses should call 1-877-426-6331. For more information about the program, go to https://www.comed.com/MyAccount/CustomerSupport/Pages/SmallBusinessAssistanceProgram.aspx

“We want to alert all our small businesses to any assistance that they might be eligible for during these trying times,” said Gary Camarano, Whiteside County economic development director. “COVID-19 has affected all of us, and small businesses are really feeling the effect. If this can help, let’s get the word out, and apply for the assistance.”

“It has been reported that 800 small businesses are closing every day,” he said. “Maybe this program can be part of the assistance that helps a business stay afloat.”