Comedian Jimmy Pardo will perform on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport. You must be 21+ to attend this show, as the Rhythm Room is on the Casino Floor.

A seasoned veteran of comedy clubs and late-night television, Pardo has appeared on such shows as The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Late Show and his own half-hour special on Comedy Central. Most recently, he was the host of the critically acclaimed Science Channel show Race To Escape. Pardo regularly appears on TBS’ Conan as a panel guest, but he has also been Conan’s go-to warm-up, field correspondent, sketch player and even fill-in cohost, according to a casino release.

He has also conducted some very unconventional celebrity backstage interviews for Teamcoco.com‘s “The Pardo Patrol.”

In 2006, Pardo became a podcasting pioneer when he began hosting the raucous-but-smart weekly podcast Never Not Funny, which Entertainment Weekly called “one of the sharpest and gut-bustingest shows on the Internet.”

The show has been named a top comedy podcast by The AV Club, Esquire, GQ and USA Today, and its guest list (Conan O’Brien, Jon Hamm, Richard Lewis, Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Silverman, just to name a few) reads like a Who’s Who of Hollywood. Never Not Funny also hosts the annual Pardcast-a-Thon fundraiser, a 12-hour marathon webcast to benefit Smile Train. To date, the Pardcast-A-Thons have raised over $1 million for the charity.

Over the years, Pardo has also been seen on such shows as Comedy Bang! Bang!, @Midnight, Maron and Monk. He has hosted National Lampoon’s Funny Money for Game Show Network, five seasons of AMC’s Movies at Our House, and episodes of NBC’s Late Friday, VH1’s The Surreal Life and The Playboy Morning Show.

Pardo has recorded three comedy albums: Uno, Pompous Clown and Sprezzatura, which Entertainment Weekly named one of the Best Stand-Up Albums of the year.

Tickets will be $25 for general admission to the show, available at The Market at Rhythm City or HERE.