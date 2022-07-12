Comedian and podcast host Bert Kreischer is coming to the TaxSlayer Center Oct. 28, 2022.

Renowned comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer on Tuesday announced 32 additional dates to The Berty Boy Relapse Tour, including Oct. 28, 2022 at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center.

Presale begins Wednesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. with code BERTYBOY and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. For more information and tickets, visit bertbertbert.com or follow @bertkreischer on social media.

Kreischer is touring off the heels of his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, during which he and other star-studded comedians have been selling out shows with record-breaking attendances at unique venues including minor-league ballparks, a race track, an indoor arena, and an outdoor amphitheater, according to a TaxSlayer Center release.

On his Facebook page, Kreischer describes himself thusly: “I am a Party Animal, Comedian, Actor, Author, Host, Fast Eater, Husband, Dad…I am the Machine!”