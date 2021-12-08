Comedian Rocky LaPorte heads to the Quad Cities

Comedian Rocky LaPorte will perform in the event center at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.

Tickets will be $15 and seats will be general admission for this 21-and-older show. Tickets are available here.

LaPorte’s appeal comes from his everyman, streetwise style of comedy, his online biography says.

Delivering laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, he has become one of the most sought-after comedians in the country, and has on “Last Comic Standing!”

A former Chicago truck driver and dock worker, he was featured on “The Godfathers of Comedy,” a special starring five of America’s most hilarious Italian-American comics. On the big screen, he has been seen in two Tim Allen movies “Crazy on the Outside” and “The Shaggy Dog.”

For more about LaPorte, visit here.