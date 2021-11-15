Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco coming to Adler Theatre in April 2022

Popular comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will perform at Davenport’s Adler Theatre on April 15, 2022, with long-time opener and fellow Chicago native Pat McGann.

Tickets for the “Nobody Does This” tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St). Tickets range from $62.50 to $152.50.

Touted as “…the hottest comic in America” by The New York Times, the 48-year-old Maniscalco has celebrated heights only a few comedians ever achieve. A string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows include a comedy record for Chicago’s United Center with 21,286; the highest gross for a single event at Boston’s TD Garden and a historic four-show run at Madison Square Garden — breaking the record for most shows sold in a weekend for the venue.

That blockbuster success — coupled with Netflix original comedy specials and a role alongside Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated “The Irishman,” it’s no surprise that both Pollstar and Billboard have honored the standup with their top touring awards, according to an Adler release.

Maniscalco is sharing his unique comedic perspective with the masses with this brand-new show. “I’ve been unable to share my comedy for over a year,” he said exclusively in Billboard earlier this year. “I’m busting at the seams to get back out on the road and share my observations about life and family on this brand-new tour!”

The comedian still managed to notch several career firsts in 2020 including a two-night run guest-hosting ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” In addition to adding late night host to his growing list of hyphenates, Maniscalco also added executive producer with the release of “Sebastian Maniscalco presents Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home?”

On top of his new tour, fans will also find the always bothered comedian on their TV exploring the world of food in his new series, “Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco” on Discovery+.

He will also make a return to the big screen with a number of high-profile films. Projects in the works include a role in an untitled dramedy from Ray Romano, starring along-side Michelle Monaghan, Wiz Kalifa, Jason Derulo, and as legendary producer Giorgio Moroder in the upcoming Neil Bogart biopic “Spinning Gold.” In addition, Maniscalco will play opposite Robert DeNiro in “About My Father,” a film loosely based on Maniscalco’s life. Stay tuned for news on the films’ release dates.

For more information visit, sebastianlive.com.