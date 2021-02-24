Comedian Tammy Pescatelli comes back to the QC; Jay Allen to appear

Tammy Pescatelli

Tammy Pescatelli is a comedian who got her start in the Quad Cities at the former Funny Bone comedy club in Davenport.

She will perform at 6:30 p.m. April 29 in The Rhythm Room in the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets will be $17 each and must be purchased in tables of two or four to allow enough space for social distancing.

Seating will be done on a first-come first-serve basis. Tickets are available at www.rhythmcitycasino.com or by purchasing them from the Market in the casino.

“Tammy Pescatelli’s Way After School Special,” her new special, is a follow-up to her award-winning Netflix (now Amazon Prime) special “Finding the Funny.”

Jay Allen

Jay Allen will perform at 8 p.m. July 15 in the Rhythm Room on the casino floor. Tickets will be $25 each and must be purchased in tables of two or four to allow enough space for social distancing. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show and seating will be done on a first-come first-serve basis.

Allen, from the Cedar Falls area, is a county musician who made his move to Nashville in 2013 and quickly gained attention from the country music industry. He signed his first publishing deal in 2014, and then teamed with Sony/ATV in 2016.

In 2017, he was honored as “The Highway Find” on Sirius XM with his song “Sounds Good To Me”.

In 2018, Jay wrote a song “Blank Stares” for his mother who passed away from Alzheimer’s at age 54. A video of him performing the song live went viral with more than 300 million views on Facebook, and has been featured in national media.