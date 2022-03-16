Comedian Tom Papa is set to perform in the Rhythm Room at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

Audience members must be 21 and older to attend, because the Rhythm Room is on the casino floor, a news release says. Tickets will be $35 for general admission and will be available as of 10 a.m. Friday here or at The Market at Rhythm City.

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country finding success as an author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage, a news release says.

Papa recently released his second book, “You’re Doing Great! – And Other Reasons To Stay Alive,” which was the follow-up to “Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas,” both released by St Martin’s Press. The books made the Summer Must Read lists from Parade Magazine to The New York Post.

Papa also is a contributing writer to New Yorker Magazine.

Tom has four hour-long stand-up specials. The latest, “Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!” was a successful Netflix Original. His other critically acclaimed specials include “Human Mule, Freaked Out” and “Tom Papa Live in New York City,” two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

He is a regular guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Papa also has his own podcast, “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa” features Papa and his guest for an hour while they eat, drink and enjoy life. Listeners are invited to take a seat at the table as Tom and his guests celebrate the true meaning of breaking bread with insightful, revealing and always funny conversations, the release says.

As a film and television writer, Papa’s credits include the Rob Zombie film “The Haunted World of El Superbeasto,” the Jerry Seinfeld film “Bee Movie” and the TV series “Red Oaks,” “The Marriage Ref” and “Come To Papa.”