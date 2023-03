“Comedy for a PAWS,” a fundraiser for Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center, will be Friday, March 24, at the Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St., Buffalo.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show at 7 p.m. The event is for ages 18 and older. Headliner will be Chris Schlichting, and host will be Dane Moulton. Also featured will be James Draper, Brian Farrell and Brody Tupy.

Admission is $5. A basket raffle, a 50/50 drawing, cash bar and more will be featured.