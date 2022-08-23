ComedySportz Quad Cities, the returning improvisational comedy group based out of The Spotlight Studio in Moline, will hold auditions to expand their roster of players.

Auditions will be held at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline, and anyone wishing to audition should attend only one of three opportunities: Tuesday, Sept. 6th and Wednesday, Sept. 7th at 6 p.m., or Sunday, Sept. 11th at 2 p.m.

Each audition will last approximately 2½ hours, and anyone attending must be at least 17 years old. No improv or stage experience is necessary — just a great attitude and willingness to have fun, according to a ComedySportz release Tuesday.

During auditions, they will play a variety of improv games and ask attendees to wear clothes they would normally wear to climb a tree* or be comfortable being physical and moving around. (*No actual trees will be climbed during the audition process.)

They are seeking a diverse group of performers from a variety of backgrounds who are upbeat, inclusive, have a willingness to learn improvisation, and — most importantly — will be themselves. For more details, visit the ComedySportz Facebook page or its website.

ComedySportz is a fast-paced, all-ages improvisational comedy show using audience suggestions in a highly-competitive match between a red team and a blue team. The teams compete for laughs and loyal fans decide the winner. There is no script or plan ahead of time resulting in an interactive, hysterical, and non-stop experience for both the players and the audience.