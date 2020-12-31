Coming together through the storm; Neighbors in Clinton County pay it forward

For the younger citizens of DeWitt, snowfall means it’s time for fun. For some neighbors, it’s a time to help each other out.

“I try and help our neighbors,” Jeff Kueter said. “They’re all in their 80’s or so, so we just like to be a good neighbor and do what we are supposed to do.”

Some neighbors said the storm was a rough way to end the year, but Kueter and his daughter Blair got to work. He said the storm was an opportunity to pay it forward.

“When times are tough, you rely on people to help you out. That’s what our neighbors here do, is rely on us to help them out. So that’s what we’re trying to do is end [the year] on a good note.”

At Buttercream Bakeshop and Sprinkles in downtown DeWitt, the owner passed out coffee and cookies to snow plow workers.

“We saw them out here this morning clearing our road and doing a really good job of making sure that we had clear roads so we could be open for business. So i figured, why not bake some cookies and make some coffee and run it around town,” owner Megan Smith said.

With the the hardships people have faced because of the pandemic, it’s important right now to find ways to spread positivity.

The more we can get out and see our neighbors, and say hello and do nice things for eachother, the more we can be reminded that we are all in this together,” she said.

The Clinton County area saw a total of 7 inches of snow.

DeWitt Public Works crews worked overnight to get the roads cleaned for drivers. They said the wintery mix of sleet and snow did make it more difficult to get the streets cleared.

“We had the snow that got packed down and the moisture on top really helped compact it. The temperature kind of plummeted or fell this morning,” Public Works director Matt Proctor said.

The icy conditions made the roads slick for workers, but they were prepared.

“We have all the right safety gear,” he said. “Our council is proactive about getting us good equipment to use. [We] take our time, to try to do it efficiently, but [we] have to get [the] job done.”

He said they’re preparing for Friday’s snow fall by getting out on the streets early.

“We will also pretreat with brine salt if we see that rain is not coming first. Rain would obviously wash away your brine which keeps your snow from bonding to the pavement,” he said. “We do what we can ahead of the storm if we know what the storm is going to entail.”