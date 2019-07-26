Commission controversy: A legal win for Davenport civil rights commissioner

City's move to dismiss lawsuit over illegal removal is denied

A decision in a legal battle between the city of Davenport and its civil rights commission.

A judge says the commission’s case will move to trial.

It’s the latest move in a controversy that’s gone on for more than a year involving the mayor and the commission.

It started in April of 2018 when Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey accused Mayor Frank Klipsch of groping her.

She called for his resignation in August.

Klipsch then proposed a structural change to the commission.

He withdrew that plan in September after taking heat for it.

Klipsch went on to replace three commissioners whose terms expired in December.

He then removed the four remaining commissioners in April.

They were in the middle of their terms.

One of those commissioners filed a lawsuit a few weeks later.

It revolves around the removal letter the mayor sent back in April.

He outlines a dozen reasons for why he was removing four commissioners immediately, including accusing them all of meeting with an attorney illegally.

Judge Tom Reidel says according to Iowa code, that letter was not part of due process.

He also says the mayor’s reasons for removal are questionable and that’s why Commissioner Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger’s case needs to move forward.

Her attorney as well as an expired commissioner say this ruling is a power check on the mayor.

“This really states that the mayor must follow the statutes like anybody else. He doesn’t have unbridled power to remove,” says attorney Mike Meloy.



“You can’t have somebody that wants to be the grandiose controller of everything. The commission is an independent agency and it needs to be functioning that way,” says expired commission chair Susan Greenwalt.

Greenwalt is one of three people still fighting for her seat on the commission after the mayor decided not to reappoint them in December.

There’s no legal proceeding for them, but Greenwalt says she plans to keep fighting until the new mayor takes office.

Klipsch is not running for re-election.

No trial date has been set for Bribiesco-Ledger’s lawsuit.

Local 4 News went to Davenport’s legal department but the department won’t comment on pending litigation.