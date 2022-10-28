Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker is encouraging absentee voters to return their Nov. 8 General Election mailed ballots this week.

Van Lancker reminded absentee voters that ballots being returned to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office by mail need to be returned to his office before 8 p.m., Nov. 8, a news release says. The deadline for absentee ballots was changed as part of new election laws approved last year by the Iowa Legislature. Ballots received after the polls close on Nov. 8 cannot be counted.

Van Lancker said at the start of this week a little less than half of the ballots mailed have not yet been returned.

“Voters should get their ballots voted and in the mail as soon as possible,” Van Lancker said. “In fact, if voters still have a ballot a week before Election Day, I recommend they make a plan to have their ballot delivered to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office in person.”

Van Lancker said there is a drop box located outside his office at the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. 3rd St., Clinton. He said voters can have family members or anyone who lives in their household deliver their ballot. The voter can also ask a designated agent return their ballot. A person who is not a relative or live in the house of the voter can deliver only two ballots per election.

Absentee ballots can no longer be mailed from the County Auditor’s office. However, in-person absentee voting continues through Nov. 7 at the Clinton County Auditor’s Office during regular business hours. The County Auditor’s Office is also open for voting on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the 2022 General Election contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 563-244-0568 or visit the website here. Voters can also follow Clinton County Elections on Facebook and Twitter.