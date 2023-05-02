Augustana College in Rock Island has received a $361,276 federal grant to help expand therapy for those with disorders related to language and communication.

“Northwestern Illinois once again shows itself to be a leader in the area of expanding access to care for those who need it most,” U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-Moline) said in a release about funding for the Augustana study. “I applaud Augustana College and their cutting-edge team of researchers for securing this critical funding to support care for those living with communicative disorders.”

“Augustana’s Speech, Language, and Hearing Clinic is one of the oldest college or university clinics in the nation, and it has been a resource to people in our community for more than 75 years,” Augie president Andrea Talentino said in the release.

The grant was awarded to Dr. Ann Perreau, Associate Professor of Communication Sciences and Disorders and Audiology Clinic Coordinator. It will be used to conduct a novel research study on expanding care for those living with hyperacusis, a condition characterized by increased sensitivity to sound.

The grant is an Academic Research Enhancement Award being disbursed by the Department of Health and Human Services’ National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

“The support of the National Institute on Deafness and Communication Disorders allows Augustana faculty and students to expand their reach, doing remote counseling and sound therapy for 60 participants from across the nation,” Talentino said. “Dr. Perreau’s project is a perfect example of how Augustana seeks to connect education to important needs in society.”