‘Communication wins a lot of battles.’ Police, deputies learn de-escalation training

Showing up to a crime scene blindly and having to pull out a weapon for your own safety …

That’s what police officers and sheriff’s deputies deal with regularly.

Last week, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office held de-escalation training for deputies. The goal: To learn how to diffuse a situation without using force or pulling out a weapon.

Imagine going into work every day not knowing what kind of danger you might face. That’s a reality for anyone who works in law enforcement.

That’s why police officers and deputies continually receive training on how to handle certain situations.

Major Shawn Roth, with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, says 98% of the calls they respond to can be solved by just talking to people involved at the scene.

“Communication wins a lot of battles,” he said.

“How you communicate with people can gain that compliance better than anything else we have. Less than one percent of the time we would go to a call and have to actually use some sort of force whether it be pulling out our gun, pointing a taser at somebody, or using the Taser, maybe it’s pepper spray.”

Being able to adjust as the situation drastically changes is crucial.

“You have to be able to change your tone as that thing develops,” Roth said. “So if the person is really amped up at the very beginning, but you can get them to calm down, you have to bring yours down too because maybe we have to yell at somebody, maybe we have to point something at them that is effective and gains that compliance.”

Calming down can be one of the more difficult things for a deputy or officer because of the fear involved when going into a situation blind.

“Our heart rates are going to be up just like that person is too,” Roth said. “So we have to be able to take a couple breaths and talk that out and have the presence of mind to go okay, the fear part is starting to come down so I have to come down as well.”