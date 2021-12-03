Communities ready for holiday festivities in-person and with loved ones this year

Last year, the holiday season saw a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases — forcing many to contain their Christmas cheer, celebrating alone or with family via Zoom.

Many missed the personable, community-centric events typically associated with the holidays.

“Nothing happened last year because of the COVID, but everything seems to be under control now, so everybody’s just out doing their thing, and that’s the way we like it.” said Jan Hegenbart, a LeClaire resident.

Hegenbart looks forward to “Christmas in LeClaire” every year. She and her sisters have a tradition of attending the various events together — a tradition that had to take a temporary hiatus in 2020.

Now, while COVID-19 safety measures still remain in place, towns across the Quad Cities are bringing back the holiday spirit, ready to foster those values of fellowship.

LeClaire kickstarted this weekend with a craft show at the city’s civic center, but that’s only the beginning of the Yuletide festivities here in the QCA.

“To have Christmas back and enjoy the holidays — its phenomenal,” said Jan’s sister.

“Christmas in LeClaire” continues through Sunday. Learn more here.