Community Action of Eastern Iowa offering grant assistance to cover losses experienced from Monday’s storms

A proclamation released by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday, August 11 is allowing state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the recent severe weather on Monday, August 10.

Community Action of Eastern Iowa says Cedar, Clinton, Muscatine and Scott County residents affected by Monday’s storms may be eligible to apply for individual grant assistance to cover losses experienced.

To qualify, Community Action of Eastern Iowa says households must be located within the disaster declaration area and must meet income guidelines.

The program provides grants up to $5,000 per household to cover home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and for the expense of temporary housing, if applicable.

Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

Households must have an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

INCOME MAXIMUMS

Household

Size Annual Gross

Income 1 $25,524 2 $34,488 3 $43,440 4 $52,404 5 $61,368 6 $70,320 7 $79,284 8 $88,248 * For households with more than eight members, add $8,964 for each additional member.

Affected residents who may benefit from this assistance are encouraged to apply through Community Action of Eastern Iowa here.

Those without internet access may contact 563-324-3236.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, September 25, or until all funding provided for this program has been expended.

Disaster Case Management services are also offered to all households affected by the severe weather, regardless of income.

More information about Community Action of Eastern Iowa is here.