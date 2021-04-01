Community advised to avoid area of hospital ‘until further notice’

A loud protest takes place late Thursday evening outside of the emergency room entrance of the Rock Island campus of UnityPoint Health – Trinity. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

UnityPoint Health – Trinity is urging the community to avoid its Rock Island campus “until further notice.”

This comes after Thursday night’s shooting at the intersection of 11th Street and 31st Avenue, leaving an officer wounded and one person dead.

A gathering of at least 30 people were seen protesting outside of the emergency room area of the hospital.

“We are aware of a gathering of people and law enforcement outside our Trinity Rock Island campus. For everyone’s safety, we are asking our neighbors and fellow community members to avoid the area until further notice,” said the hospital in a statement released to Local 4 News late Thursday evening.