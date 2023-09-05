A community baby shower in Davenport will help expectant parents get ready for their babies.

The Scott County Health Department (SCHD), along with Scott County Kids and other community organizations, is hosting a community baby shower on Saturday, September 9 from 1-3 p.m. at the TMBC Lincoln Center, 318 E. Seventh Street in Davenport. The event is free and open to new and expecting families. Attendees can receive pregnancy and birth resources and speak with representatives from:

Amerigroup

Chocolate Milk Café

Community Health Care, Inc.

EveryChild

Iowa WIC

Iowa Total Care

Lincoln Center

Molina Healthcare

NAACP Metrocom Branch

Parent Pals

Scott County Health Department

Scott County Kids

Visitors can enjoy games, door prizes and a photo station. “This event is about supporting the health and well-being of pregnant people and families,” said Lydia Amissah-Harris, SCHD Family Health Coordinator. “We want to share health and resource information and help make connections to the programs and services that are here in our community.”

For more information, contact the SCHD Public Information Officer at (563) 326-8618 or Terry Hanson, Scott County Kids Special Projects Coordinator, at (563) 326-8221 ext. 8503.