The community joined the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department for Party in the Park on Wednesday at Denkmann Park.

(Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department)

Party in the Park marks the completion of various park upgrades, including new basketball courts, playground rehabilitation, picnic shelter upgrades, ADA sidewalks and pathways, and a new drinking fountain.

(Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department)

The event brought community members, local businesses, elected officials and city staff together for an evening of festivities.

(Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department)

Attendees enjoyed free food, including hotdogs, popcorn, and Kona Ice, and activities such as a bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, magic tricks, and music provided by DJ Pieler Productions. More than a dozen businesses and organizations had booths to showcase and discuss their services.

(Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department)

Elected officials, city staff and members of the community were at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the park upgrades.

(Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department)

Party in the Park was sponsored in part by the following: Bob Kelly Realtor, South Rock Island Township, Rock Island Township, The Artsy Bookworm, Old Arthurs Legacy BBQ Sauce and Spices and Sign Gypsies.

(Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department)

For more information, contact parkrecmail@rigov.org.