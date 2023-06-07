The community joined the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department for Party in the Park on Wednesday at Denkmann Park.
Party in the Park marks the completion of various park upgrades, including new basketball courts, playground rehabilitation, picnic shelter upgrades, ADA sidewalks and pathways, and a new drinking fountain.
The event brought community members, local businesses, elected officials and city staff together for an evening of festivities.
Attendees enjoyed free food, including hotdogs, popcorn, and Kona Ice, and activities such as a bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, magic tricks, and music provided by DJ Pieler Productions. More than a dozen businesses and organizations had booths to showcase and discuss their services.
Elected officials, city staff and members of the community were at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the park upgrades.
Party in the Park was sponsored in part by the following: Bob Kelly Realtor, South Rock Island Township, Rock Island Township, The Artsy Bookworm, Old Arthurs Legacy BBQ Sauce and Spices and Sign Gypsies.
For more information, contact parkrecmail@rigov.org.