A community cleanup event was held May 3 at Chippiannock Cemetery.

Because of damage to historic trees from a tornado that hit Chippiannock Cemetery on April 4, the Illinois Extension hosted a clean-up in partnership with the Chippiannock Cemetery Association. Volunteers cleaned up sticks, small branches and pre-cut logs and had the opportunity to take an educational tree walk after.

Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

The cemetery is located at 2901 12th St., Rock Island. For more information about Chippiannock Cemetery, click here.