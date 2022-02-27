Muscatine Community College’s (MCC) Continuing Education Department and the Muscatine Master Gardeners will again offer the popular Art of Gardening daylong seminar this March.

The purpose of the event is to educate and inspire others to seek enjoyment and fulfillment through a variety of home gardening-related topics and activities, a news release says.

This year, the seminar will be from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 at MCC’s Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine. Registration is $45 and includes lunch. Participants can attend four different breakout sessions featuring the topic of their choice.

Sessions are for experienced and beginning gardeners. Topics include creative designs for your backyard, new perennials for 2022, and worm composting. A variety of vendors will be on hand to showcase the latest gardening-related products.

To register, visit here or call 563-336-3357. The deadline to register is March 7.

Muscatine County Master Gardeners is a program of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Muscatine County. To ensure everyone’s safety and offer the best experience possible, staff and all visitors are expected to follow health and safety guidelines. View guidelines here.

For more information, call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu