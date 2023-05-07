The three Eastern Iowa Community College will hold commencement ceremonies, according to a news release.

The three colleges – Muscatine, Scott, and Clinton Community College – will host their 92nd, 56th, and 76th commencement ceremonies, respectively. More than 1,000 graduates are set to walk across the coveted stage and accept their awards.

Family and friends are all welcome to attend and share in the celebration.

Muscatine Community College, 92nd Commencement

Friday, May 12, at 6 p.m.

Calvary Church

501 West Bypass 61, Muscatine

Scott Community College, 56th Commencement

Saturday, May 13, at noon

Vibrant Arena

1201 River Drive, Moline

Clinton Community College, 76th Commencement

Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m.

Clinton High School Yourd Gymnasium

817 8th Ave. S., Clinton

Muscatine Community College – Livestream starts Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m.

Scott Community College – Livestream starts Saturday, May 13 at 12 p.m.

Clinton Community College – Livestream starts Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m.