The three Eastern Iowa Community College will hold commencement ceremonies, according to a news release.
The three colleges – Muscatine, Scott, and Clinton Community College – will host their 92nd, 56th, and 76th commencement ceremonies, respectively. More than 1,000 graduates are set to walk across the coveted stage and accept their awards.
Family and friends are all welcome to attend and share in the celebration.
Muscatine Community College, 92nd Commencement
Friday, May 12, at 6 p.m.
Calvary Church
501 West Bypass 61, Muscatine
Scott Community College, 56th Commencement
Saturday, May 13, at noon
Vibrant Arena
1201 River Drive, Moline
Clinton Community College, 76th Commencement
Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m.
Clinton High School Yourd Gymnasium
817 8th Ave. S., Clinton
Click on a college below to watch the ceremony live:
Muscatine Community College – Livestream starts Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m.
Scott Community College – Livestream starts Saturday, May 13 at 12 p.m.
Clinton Community College – Livestream starts Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m.