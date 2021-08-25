Community comes together for teen battling ALS

A teenager in Alexis is battling a disease that normally affects people at least 40-years-old.



Now she’s getting help from her relatives and complete strangers.



Jessika Dell is 15-years-old and is battling the horrible disease.



Everything changed when she got COVID in October, then this past May she was diagnosis with ALS.



Family and friends have held fundraisers to help the family, Tres Cafe in Galesburg also raised $11,000.



There will be another fundraiser on September 26th Coal Valley for Jessika.