If you’re counting your blessings this November, you can pay that good fortune forward with the Rock Island Public Library’s Community Comforts Drive, a news release says. The library will welcome donations of household supplies and personal care items through December 3 at all library locations.

Community Comforts donation boxes are available through December 3 at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St., and the Rock Island Southwest Library, 9010 Ridgewood Road. Donations also will be accepted at Thursday Rock Island Library2Go bookmobile routes. Collected items will be distributed to Heart of Hope Outreach Center and the Rocky Resource Room at Rock Island High School.

Heart of Hope Ministries operates a community outreach office at 1740 9th Ave., Rock Island. They offer a drop-in food pantry, and a weekly home-bound delivery option for those that are shut-in or lack transportation. For details, contact Heart of Hope at 309-428-4752.

The Rocky Resource Room, located at Rock Island High School, provides a discreet, no-judgment way for high school, junior high, and elementary school students and families to pick up food, needed clothing, personal care supplies, and hygiene items.

A November 2021 drive collected 1,472 items that were divided between both organizations. “Our community’s generosity helped bring a little comfort to people struggling to afford basic needs. We’re always impressed by our community’s sense of caring and huge capacity to give,” said Karrah Kuykendall, RIPL reference and adult services director.

For more information, visit the library’s event calendar or call 309-732-7341. Here’s the wish list: Community Comforts Drive Wish List

· Body wash

· Deodorant

· Shampoo/Conditioner

· Hair products

· Lotion

· Makeup

· Razors

· Feminine hygiene products

· New undergarments

· New socks

· Laundry soap

· Cleaning products

· Paper products

· Oral hygiene Items

· Sanitizer wipes