Community Comforts Drive will help those in need

etween financial stress and increased time at home, high-demand personal care and cleaning supplies are in short supply on food pantry shelves.

Rock Island Public Library will host its second Community Comforts Drive this February to help one local outreach program meet those community needs.

The library will collect donations of new personal care, paper products, and hygiene items for Heart of Hope Ministries outreach operations Monday to Feb. 27 at Rock Island Public Library Downtown and Southwest Library locations.

“We know many are struggling right now and need support. Partnering with Heart of Hope Ministries for this donation drive allows our generous community members to do what they do best, which is to help others,” said Karrah Kuykendall, Rock Island Public Library reference/adult services librarian.

Items needed include such personal care items as shampoos and deodorants, soaps and cleansers (body wash, bar soap, dish soap, laundry soap,) paper products (toilet paper, paper towels,) dental care (toothbrushes and toothpastes,) and feminine hygiene products. A full wish list is available at library locations or via the library’s online event calendar.

For more events and services at the library, visit the library website at www.rockislandlibrary.org, call 309-732-READ, and follow the Rock Island Library on social media.

About Heart of Hope: Heart of Hope Outreach office is at 1740 9th Ave., Rock Island. The food pantry is open on Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. A weekly homebound delivery option is also available. For more information, call Heart of Hope at 309-428-4752.

Donations are being accepted at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St., and Rock Island Southwest Library, 9010 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island.