The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections will kick off a new season of events that focus on local history, interests, and people.

The first program in this year’s series will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and will provide a timely look at Oktoberfest with the German American Heritage Center and Museum’s Kelly Lao. Community Connections is held at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.

Oktoberfest has become the largest German festival worldwide. The German Heritage Center and Museum’s mission is to “preserve and enrich for present and future generations knowledge of the German immigrant experience and its impact on the American Culture.”

Lao serves as the center’s executive director. The fun and informative presentation is titled “Oktoberfest by the Numbers” and is open to all ages.

For more information, visit here or call the Library at 563-344-4179.