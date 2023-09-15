Thirty-one local nonprofits are getting a total of $644,630 through the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Operations and Program Grants.

The grants are made possible by generous donations to 15 different Field of Interest Funds as well as the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund. These grants make up the Community Foundation’s largest competitive grantmaking cycle each year.

“Nonprofit sustainability relies on operational support,” Sue Hafkemeyer, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said in a Friday release. “Operations and Program Grants help our local organizations grow and thrive, and we couldn’t do it without the generosity of donors—that generosity is making our community a better place.”

Providing general operating funding and program support for successful ongoing efforts, awards cover a variety of focus areas, from basic needs and health to community development and arts and culture. The operations and program grants range in size from $5,000 to $20,000, with $40,000 available for two-year requests.

“We encourage everyone to look into the amazing work being done by these grantees,” said Kelly Thompson, Community Foundation vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives. “These nonprofits have inclusivity, equity, and community empowerment at the heart of their work. We know they will do amazing things for our community with this support.”

This year’s grants come from the following funds, with additional funding provided by the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund. An * denotes a grant paid over the course of two years.

Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund—focuses on health, community development, youth development, education, and arts and cultural activities:

Cafe On Vine—$8,000

Christ United Methodist Church of the Illinois Quad Cities – East Moline and Silvis Food Pantries—$5,000

Community Health Care, Inc.—$40,000*

Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates – iJAG—$40,000*

Iowa Legal Aid—$5,000

Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Inc.—$10,000

Pearl’s Mission—$5,430

Quad City Symphony Orchestra—$10,000

Safer Foundation – Quad Cities—$20,000

School Health LINK, Inc.—$10,000

Tapestry Farms—$8,000

Youth Service Bureau of RI County—$10,000

Basic Human Needs Fund Iowa & Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund—focuses on organizations supporting basic human needs:

Transitions —$20,000*

Basic Human Needs Fund & Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund—focuses on organizations supporting basic human needs:

Project NOW—$20,000

CommunityWorks Endowment & Dorothy Jane Folwell Education and Healthcare Fund

ASWAS (A System Within A System)—$35,000*

Children At Risk Fund & Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund—focuses on youth:

Bethany for Children & Families—$40,000*

Chip Sunderbruch Memorial Risk Management Fund & Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund—focuses on risk management and safety issues:

Center for Active Seniors, Inc.—$10,000

Dorothy Jane Folwell Education and Healthcare Fund

Augustana College – Task Force Research Project to improve Maternal Health—$20,000

Dorothy Jane Folwell Education and Healthcare Fund & Community Impact Fund

Great Sounds Promotions—$8,200

Health and Wellness Fund, Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Basic Human Needs Fund:

NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley —$20,000*

John J. Quail Fund, Marsha and Don Pedersen Endowment & Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund—focuses on arts and culture:

Quad City Arts—$12,000

Judith Berger Fund & Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund—focuses on education, poverty, and children in need:

Salvation Army – Quad Cities—$40,000*

Nell C. Brennan Fund & Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund—focuses on educational opportunities for underserved children:

Hope at the BRICK House, Inc.—$15,000

Roy E. Murray Fund & Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund—focuses on youth:

Junior Achievement of the Heartland—$10,000

Sekharan Family Fund & Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund—focuses on hospice care and homelessness:

Humility Homes and Services, Inc.—$20,000*

Women’s Endowment Fund & Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund—focuses on the empowerment of women and girls

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley—$10,000

Quad Cities Community Impact Fund—focuses on the most pressing needs and promising opportunities in the Quad Cities:

Clock, Inc.—$40,000*

Community Caring Conference—$40,000*

The Project of the Quad Cities, Inc.—$40,000*

Together Making A Better Community (TMBC)—$30,000*

WGVV – Quad Cities Community Broadcasting Group Inc.—$30,000*

Grants are made available thanks to the generosity of donors in the region who have made endowment gifts to the funds above to support communities in the Quad Cities area. These grants were awarded through the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Operations and Program Grants program, which allows nonprofits to submit one application and be considered for many grant opportunities.

Gifts to the Community Impact Fund and many Field of Interest Funds make a tremendous impact in our community every day. Learn more and make a contribution at the foundation website HERE.

