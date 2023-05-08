The Quad Cities Community Foundation on Monday announced that $522,400 in scholarship awards have been awarded to 51 area students.

Made possible by the generosity of donors to scholarship funds at the Community Foundation, the scholarships awarded represent a significant investment in local students and their future impact on the QC and beyond.

“Our staff, our application review volunteers, and our donors are all proud of everything our local students have achieved so far, and we congratulate them on being recognized so meaningfully for those accomplishments,” Sue Hafkemeyer, president/CEO of the Community Foundation, said in a Monday release. “Now, we’re eager and hopeful to see what big things they’ll go on to do with the support of their community behind them.”

Each year, there are scholarships available for students no matter their age or where they’re pursuing higher education, from community college and four-year universities to trade and technical schools. This year, 59 scholarships are going to 51 students, including graduating high school seniors as well as students enrolled at local universities and colleges.

More than half of the scholarships awarded are renewable, offering ongoing financial support throughout students’ courses of study. All told, the Community Foundation is awarding nearly $50,000 more this year than in 2022, the release said.

“The generosity that powers these scholarships truly is visionary,” said Hafkemeyer. “When donors establish or contribute to scholarship funds, they know that they’re not only supporting these specific students—they’re supporting the economic development of our entire region by opening doors to education and skills for our future workforce. What better way of enacting our mission to transform the region through generosity?”

