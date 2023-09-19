The Quad Cities Community Foundation will hold a free estate-planning seminar at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Quad Cities Community Foundation, 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, Bettendorf, a news release says.

File video via Nexstar

It is part of the Community Foundation’s Learning Series.

Johni Hays, JD, will present “Estate Planning for Each Stage of Life.” The presentation will focus on what should be included in an estate plan and how the plans differ, depending on your stage of life.

To register, call 563-326-2840.