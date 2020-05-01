Community foundation raises more than one million for non-profits

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has raised more than one million dollars.

Those proceeds will be directed towards grants for local non-profits.

The YWCA in Rock Island is one of the recipients of that money.

It was given 15 thousand dollars to provide care for the children of first responders and hospital workers.

YWCA CEO Julie Larson says its their way of showing appreciation to those working on the front lines.

“They’re working on the front lines every day. They’ve got a lot of weight on their shoulders so we’re hoping that our childcare center can give their children some familiarity and can ease some of that burden so they know their children are well taken care of while they’re working to keep all of us safe.”

Larson says that it was a community effort to be able to provide these services.