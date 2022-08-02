Residents of all ages gathered Tuesday for the Rock Island National Night Out in Longview Park, Rock Island.

The community gathers Tuesday for the National Night Out in Longview Park, Rock Island. (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community, according to the National Night Out website,

It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions participate

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.