Community Heart & Soul gives village $10,000 seed grant

Community Heart & Soul has announced the Village of Cambridge as one of the first recipients of its $10,000 Seed Grant.

The Community Heart & Soul Seed Grant Program funds resident-driven groups in small cities and towns that work to revitalize their communities by undertaking the Community Heart & Soul process.

The grant and program provide the potential to transform the community through Community Heart & Soul, a resident-driven community development process that leads to increased local pride, more viable economic development projects, and stronger community connections, a news release says. The Village of Cambridge will provide matching funds and will work with Heart & Soul Coach Jason Neises of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.

“Small cities and towns have an opportunity to emerge from the pandemic with a brighter, more prosperous future,” said Mark Sherman, Community Heart & Soul executive director. “Our seed grants accelerate the adoption of Community Heart & Soul so that more communities can use the proven model now, when it is needed most.”

Community members are invited to participate. The next meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Cambridge. This meeting will begin Phase 1 training. Food will be provided.

For more information, visit here.