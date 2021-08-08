Community Heart & Soul gives village $10,000 seed grant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Community Heart & Soul has announced the Village of Cambridge as one of the first recipients of its $10,000 Seed Grant.

The Community Heart & Soul Seed Grant Program funds resident-driven groups in small cities and towns that work to revitalize their communities by undertaking the Community Heart & Soul process.

The grant and program provide the potential to transform the community through Community Heart & Soul, a resident-driven community development process that leads to increased local pride, more viable economic development projects, and stronger community connections, a news release says. The Village of Cambridge will provide matching funds and will work with Heart & Soul Coach Jason Neises of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.

“Small cities and towns have an opportunity to emerge from the pandemic with a brighter, more prosperous future,” said Mark Sherman, Community Heart & Soul executive director. “Our seed grants accelerate the adoption of Community Heart & Soul so that more communities can use the proven model now, when it is needed most.”

Community members are invited to participate. The next meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Cambridge. This meeting will begin Phase 1 training. Food will be provided.

For more information, visit here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories