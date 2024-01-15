The community honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island.

The theme of the 41st Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service & Awards was ‘Walk together, march forward,’ and the event featured guest speakers to help honor the life and work of Dr. King., Awards were given out to people who have shown a commitment to diversity and education. Everyone in this event had one mission, to continue to honor and appreciate Dr. King’s legacy, inspire people to push for unity and push for a better reality that is fair and true to all.

MLK Center Executive Director Jerry Jones announced that the center is building a science, technology, engineering, arts and math lab (STEAM) with the goal of offering this for the whole community to use as a resource. They are hoping to have the lab ready in spring.

